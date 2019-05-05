Body of drowning victim found

On May 5, 2019 at approximately 10:00 a.m., the body of Ernest Severight, a 30-year-old male from the Cote First Nation, was located by community volunteers in the Assiniboine River, approximately 10 metres downstream from the Kamsack Concrete Weir.

Ernest Severight was observed falling into the water at the base of the Weir on April 23, 2019, shortly before 7:00 pm. He was presumed drowned at that time and an extensive recovery effort was initiated. The recovery efforts included several agencies and volunteers.

Saskatchewan RCMP would like to highlight the work of the several communities and agencies who came together during the recovery efforts to bring a successful resolution to the search for Ernest Severight and provide closure to his family and friends.

Assisting with the search were Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA), Cote First Nation, Keeseekoose First Nation, Key First Nation, Town of Kamsack, Duck Mountain EMS, Grandmother's Bay Search and Recovery, Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART), Kamsack Fire Department, Yorkton Fire Department, Ottawa Valley Search and Rescue, Prince Albert Grand Council Search and Recovery, RCMP F Division Underwater Recovery Team (URT), RCMP Yorkton Forensic Identification Section (UAV), RCMP Kamsack, RCMP Indigenous Policing Service, Parkland Victim Services, Red Cross, Saskatchewan Water Security Agency, Saskatchewan Emergency Management & Fire Safety (EMFS), Saskatoon Fire Department Surface Water Rescue Team, Yorkton Tribal Council Emergency Management, Saskatchewan Environment Resource Management (SERM), as well as countless volunteers from neighbouring communities, inside and outside the province.