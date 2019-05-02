Money scam reported in Melville

On May 1st at approximately 2 p.m., a male approached an individual near the corner of 3rd Ave. and Scotia St. in Melville. He approached the complainant asking for money for gas and eventually offered to provide his own jewelry in exchange for cash. He presented a situation where he was in desperate need of fuel and had children with him. The male was described as S/E Asian, well dressed in a suit, average build with a light beard and spoke in broken English. He was driving a black SUV (Jeep) with unknown Alberta Licence Plate.

This is a common scam that is used to get cash from people with fake jewelry. The Melville RCMP wants to alert the public to these sort of scams. If you are interested in learning more about this, and other frauds and scams, a community awareness presentation will take place on May 7th, at 7 p..m at the Melville Community Works. Everyone is welcome.

If you have information related to this advisory please call the Melville RCMP at 306-728-1700, or 310-RCMP.