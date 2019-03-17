Update: Suspected kidnapper arrested in Ochapowace

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, Alvin Lawrence Sunshine (DOB: 1991-07-21) was located by RCMP and arrested without incident at a residence on the Ochapowace First Nation. He is charged with the following offences in relation to a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at a rural property south of Melville on July 12 of last year:

· Break and enter to commit kidnapping as per Sec. 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC);

· Use a firearm to commit kidnapping as per Sec. 279(1.1)(a.1) CC;

· Using a firearm to commit robbery as per Sec. 344(1)(a.1) CC;

· Disguise with intent as per Sec. 351(2) CC

· Three counts of theft as per Sec. 334(b) CC

He will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Tuesday, March 19 at 9:30 a.m.