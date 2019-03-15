RCMP seeking man in relation to reported kidnapping

Melville RCMP and Yorkton General Investigation Section (GIS) are asking the public’s assistance in locating 27 year-old Alvin Lawrence Sunshine. He is wanted in relation to a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at a rural property south of Melville on July 12, 2018.

He is charged and a warrant has been issued for his arrest in relation to the following offences:

· Break and enter to commit kidnapping as per Sec. 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC);

· Use a firearm to commit kidnapping as per Sec. 279(1.1)(a.1) CC;

· Using a firearm to commit robbery as per Sec. 344(1)(a.1) CC;

· Disguise with intent as per Sec. 351(2) CC

· Three counts of theft as per Sec. 334(b) CC

Alvin Sunshine is described as being approximately 5’8” tall, 140 lbs with a slender build, with brown eyes and black hair. Please see the attached photo for reference.

Anyone with information regarding Alvin Sunshine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Melville RCMP at 306-728-1700, your local police service, or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.