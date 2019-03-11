Deadline nears to remove ice fishing shacks

With ice fishing season winding down, anglers are reminded that all fishing shelters south of Highway 16 must be removed by March 15, and shelters in areas north of Highway 16 must be removed by March 31.

If shelters are not removed, owners may be prosecuted, and the structure and contents may be moved off the ice and confiscated.

Every year, ice fishing shelters are abandoned on the ice, which can later pose a danger to boaters, water-skiers and others enjoying our lakes. Pieces can also wash up on shore and cause environmental hazards.

Litter must also be removed when ice shelters are taken off the ice.

Structures must be moved to a location where they can be loaded and transported to the individual’s residence or property.

Ice fishing shelters must have the owner’s complete name, address and phone number on the outside in legible letters that are at least 2.5 cm high.

Anyone travelling on the ice should take extreme caution. Slush indicates that ice is eroding from above and below at an advanced rate. Changing temperatures can cause thermal cracks and pressure ridges, which are indicators of unsafe conditions.

Information about fishing in the province can be found in the Saskatchewan Anglers’ Guide and online at .

If you suspect wildlife, fishery, forestry or environmental violations, call your local Ministry of Environment office, Saskatchewan’s toll-free TIP line at 1-800-667-7561, call #5555 for SaskTel cellular subscribers, or report a violation on line at www.saskatchewan.ca/tip. You may be eligible for cash rewards from the SaskTip reward program.