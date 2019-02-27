Water donations needed for Carry-the-Kettle

With the recent loss of the water treatment plant on Carry-The-Kettle Nakota Nation, hundreds of citizens have been affected by the sudden loss of access to potable water literally overnight. This loss triggered a State of Emergency call from the leadership of CTK. Many organizations have responded to the call to action to assist CTK in their crisis, and many more calls, messages, and emails are coming in for donations of water.

Only unopened/sealed water bottles of any quantity and size will be accepted.

Distilled water is also being requested to help with humidifiers and medical devices. However, all donations are welcome.

Water donations can be sent to:

Carry-The-Kettle Nakota Nation (South of Sintaluta off Highway 1):

Community Centre in the Core Area.

Darla Saulteaux (306) 541-5158

Fort Qu'Appelle:

FHQ Tribal Council - Treaty Four Governance Centre

Front Desk - (306) 332-8200, or, for larger amounts; Cory (306) 527-8424

Regina:

FHQ Developments - 482 Hoffer Drive (South Door)

Tara - (306) 533-4142

We are grateful for all donations and thank you for the continued support through this crisis.