Fatal house fire in Kamsack

On February 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Kamsack RCMP responded to a house fire in Kamsack. When RCMP officers and firefighters from the Kamsack Fire Department arrived at the scene the house was engulfed in flames with one adult male inside. RCMP officers and Kamsack Fire Department firefighters were unable to enter the residence due to the flames. When the fire was extinguished, the 77-year-old male resident was located inside his home deceased. An autopsy has been ordered. The identity of the deceased male is not being released. His family has been advised of the death.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. However, it is not believed to be suspicious in nature. The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Provincial Fire Scene Examiner.