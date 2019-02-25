Missing snowmobiler found dead

UPDATE: RCMP has confirmed a missing man from Carry the Kettle First Nation has been found dead.

At approximately 2:30 pm on February 24th, 2019, File Hills Police Service received a call of missing person. Daniel James Spencer (DOB:1985-11-10) was last seen on the Carry the Kettle First Nation on February 24th around 5:30 pm, driving a snowmobile. Information has lead the police to believe that Spencer was headed off the reserve, however, no known direction of travel was mentioned.

Spencer was wearing black snow pants, black jacket, a blue hoodie and a black and white snowmobile helmet. Spencer is approximately 5'6” tall, around 140 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. Spencer's snowmobile is a black Polaris brand, with a green hood and a roughrider logo on it.

If you have seen Mr. Spencer recently or have any further information about his whereabouts, please contact the File Hills First Nation Police Service at (306)334-3222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.