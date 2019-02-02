Two killed in collision on Trans-Canada

Members of the White Butte RCMP, Moose Jaw Combined Traffic Services, EMS and Fire Units from both Pense and Moose Jaw attended to the scene of this collision on the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway at the Belle Plaine turnoff.

The circumstances of the collision are still under investigation, but preliminary examination of the scene has determined the collision happened in the westbound lanes between a vehicle and a truck pulling an empty horse trailer.

Two persons have been declared deceased at the scene, and adult male and female, and both where driving in the vehicle which had been heading eastbound prior to the collision.