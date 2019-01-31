Couple facing hundreds of charges after arrest at White Bear Hotel

Since Dec 18th the RCMP in Kyle and Swift Current have been investigating a couple arrested at the White Bear Hotel in White Bear Saskatchewan,

The adult male and female were first arrested after information came to the detachment from the public that a couple was at the hotel seeking food and lodging and claiming they had no identification or money.

When members first came into contact, the couple was arrested for possession of stolen property because the vehicle they were driving was stolen form Wapella Saskatchewan. This was just the tip of the iceberg. It took some time to identify the suspects and conduct an inventory of the contents of the vehicle. The investigation is still ongoing, but the couple has accumulated the following charges from the initial arrest between them:

Obstruct Police Officer - Section 129(a) CC

Fail to Comply with Recognizance - Section 145(3) CC

Theft Under $5000 - Section 334(b) CC

Theft, Forgery, Misuse of Credit Card - Section 342(1) C.C.

2 xPossession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 - Section 354(1)(a) CC- for stolen truck

9 x Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 - Section 354(1)(a) CCx9

Theft from Mail - Section 356(1)(a) CC

2x Possession of Matter Stolen from Mail - Section 356(1)(b) CC

4x Mischief Under $5000 - Section 430(4) C

Fail to Comply with Recognizance - Section 145(3) CC

Theft of Motor Vehicle - Section 333.1(1) CC

Theft Under $5000 - Section 334(b) CC

9xTheft, Forgery, Misuse of Credit Card - Section 342(1) CC

Unauthorized Use of Credit Card Data - Section 342(3) CC

2xPossession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 - Section 354(1)(a) CC - for stolen truck

13xPossession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 - Section 354(1)(a) CC

Theft from Mail - Section 356(1)(a) CC

3xPossession of Matter Stolen from Mail - Section 354(1)(b) CC

Uttering Forged Document - Section 368 CC

Fraud Greater than $5000 - Section 380(1)(a) CC

Fraud Less than $5000 - Section 380(1)(b) CC

3x Mischief Under $5000 - Section 430(4) CC

Total of 74 charges

The Kyle Detachment is currently processing over 200 exhibits in relation to charges from just in RCMP jurisdiction in Saskatchewan

The Regina Police Service is currently investigating numerous, recent instances of identity fraud, possession of stolen property and the fraudulent purchase of a vehicle. These investigations will include consideration of any evidence linking these recently-arrested suspects to unsolved crimes of a similar nature in Regina.

The Couple is also facing 165 charges from the Ontario Provincial Police in central and northeastern Ontario. Those charges include Dangerous driving, Fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of Controlled substances, and many more.

There are possible more incidents across Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario that have no yet been linked to the activities of this couple.

The next court appearance for Dustin Purvis (dob 1981-02-25) and Katelyn Jane Koury (dob 1985-09-25) is Feb 13 in Swift Current Provincial Court via Closed Circuit.