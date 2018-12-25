Three from Balcarres dead in collision by Melville

At approximately 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 25th, Melville RCMP responded to a head-on collision approximately 16 kilometres west of Melville on Highway #10. Initial investigation has determined a half-ton truck travelling northbound crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound SUV.

Four people were in the SUV. Three of them are deceased including a 16-year-old male, a 51-year-old female and a 48-year-old male. The 18-year-old female driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. All are from the Balcarres area.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck, a 26-year-old male from the Yorkton area, was treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Melville RCMP are being assisted by RCMP Traffic Reconstruction Unit.