Fatal single vehicle collision near Kipling

On December 20, 2018 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Broadview RCMP along with Kipling Ambulance and Fire attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle rollover on Highway 48 at Peebles, Sask. The single vehicle was travelling westbound when it lost control and rolled over, coming to a rest on the south side of the highway. The 33 year-old passenger of the vehicle was declared deceased on scene and the 29 year-old driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates alcohol impairment is a possible factor.

Highway 48 was closed and a detour was put in place. The highway reopened at approximately 10:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of RCMP Traffic Reconstruction.