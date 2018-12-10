Two arrested after cocaine and meth found during traffic stop

On December 10, 2018, shortly before 3:00 AM, Yorkton Provincial GIS, with the assistance of the Yorkton Municipal Detachment stopped an eastbound vehicle on Highway 16 as it was approaching the City of Yorkton. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle, which resulted in the seizure of a large amount of Cocaine and Methamphetamine. Using current accepted street prices in Saskatchewan, the value of the seized Cocaine is estimated to be between $8000.00 and $9000.00. The estimated value of the seized Methamphetamine is between $10,000.00 and $14,000.00.

51-year-old Clark Protz and 36-year-old Crystal Ford, both of Yorkton, SK, have been charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

They will both appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.