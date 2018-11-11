Saskatchewan legions to receive funding

Premier Scott Moe recently announced the creation of the new Legion and ANAVETS Support Program that will provide funding grants to Royal Canadian Legion branches and Army, Navy, Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) units in Saskatchewan. This grant program will assist with the important work of supporting veterans and keeping the memory of our fallen heroes.

“Past and present members of the Canadian Forces have taken it upon themselves to safeguard our freedoms and give back greatly to their communities,” Moe said. “Now it's our turn to support our veterans who have served and put everything on the line. Today, our government is announcing a $100,000 Legion and ANAVETS Support Program that will provide funding grants to Legion branches and ANAVETS units across Saskatchewan.”

“We want to help legions so veterans, their families and community members have access to facilities for the programming, activities, events and meetings they host,” Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said. “Their dedication to providing services for veterans is invaluable to our communities.”

The $100,000 Legion and ANAVETS Support Program will be implemented as part of the 2019-20 budget and will offer support to Legion branches and ANAVETS units in their efforts to serve veterans and community members throughout Saskatchewan.

“We look forward to this provincial investment to ensure long-term support for our existing veteran services,” Saskatchewan Legion Executive Director Chad Wagner said. “The Legion provides veterans and active members with services relating to mental health, securing benefits, service dogs, athletic programs, and homelessness assistance.”

As not-for-profit member-based organizations, legions advocate for and serve veterans, active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP, and their families. Their members provide vital services in their communities, free of charge. Legions honour veterans and fallen heroes through various remembrance initiatives including Remembrance Day ceremonies and the Poppy Campaign. Additionally, Canadian Legions act as one of the largest community volunteer groups nationwide.

In addition to providing fraternity for veterans, ANAVETS units in Canada are also mandated to maintain and operate clubs, museums, homes and meeting places for the benefit of veterans and Canada’s war history.

The provincial government will be working with the Legion and ANAVETS to determine where this funding will be most impactful, and release details on the application process in the coming months.