RCMP member injured during traffic stop; suspect arrested

At approximately 8:40 a.m. this morning, an RCMP member had stopped a vehicle along Hwy 40, 10 miles west of Richard, SK. The officer had the vehicle stopped along the road. At one point the adult male driver fled in the vehicle, turned around and tried to run the member down as he was still outside of the police vehicle.

The member was struck and suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

At approximately 10:25 a.m., Battlefords RCMP located the suspect vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on a grid road north of Speers, SK. RCMP patrol vehicles set up at strategic locations in preparation to utilize tire deflation devices and disable the vehicle if required. The monitored pursuit of the suspect vehicle was limited to grid roads in the area northwest of Speers and then west of Whitkow.

The adult male driving the White Ford F350 was driving erratically and avoided tire deflation devices twice. Several police vehicles were struck and damaged while the suspect was evading arrest.

RCMP members continued the pursuit on the grid roads where there was little to no traffic and the risk to public safety was deemed low.

A third attempt to immobilize the vehicle resulted in the deflation of one tire, however the suspect continued to drive on three tires. The suspect managed to get onto Highway 4 and headed north toward the village of Cochin. At this point, due to the increased risk to the public, the pursuit was discontinued.

A number of other police vehicles were able to locate the suspect vehicle as it entered Cochin. The suspect drove into a local gas station, fled from the damaged truck and then attempted to steal another vehicle. However, RCMP members arrived on scene and quickly arrested the suspect.

A 37-year-old male from Lloydminster is currently in custody at Battlefords Detachment.

The vehicle the suspect was operating has been linked to a theft from Lloydminster, AB yesterday afternoon. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.