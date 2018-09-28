Minimum wage increasing to $11.06 effective Oct. 1

The province’s minimum wage will increase to $11.06 per hour, an increase that was announced in June 2018.

This is the 10th increase to the minimum wage since 2007, when minimum wage was $7.95.

Every year Saskatchewan’s minimum wage is calculated using an indexation formula that gives equal weight to changes to the Consumer Price Index and Average Hourly Wage for Saskatchewan.

“Since 2011, we have been able to provide predictable annual minimum wage increases, allowing employers and employees to prepare and plan for change,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. “Saskatchewan also has a low personal income tax rate and Low Income Tax Credit, helping low income earners keep more money in their pockets.”

The government introduced an indexation formula in 2010. Increases are announced by June 30 and take effect on October 1 of each year.

There are approximately 49,500 minimum wage and low-wage earners in the province. Of that group, 57 per cent work part-time.