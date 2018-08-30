RCMP looking for peeping tom in Stockholm area

Esterhazy RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance regarding multiple complaints of trespassing and voyeurism that occurred in Stockholm, Saskatchewan spanning from July to August, 2018.

In each instance, an unknown male was observed to be trespassing outside residential properties and looking in through windows, observing the occupants during the late evening hours.

The male is described as:

· Caucasian

· Medium build

· Wearing a light coloured t-shirt and a light coloured ball cap (in one of the occurrences)

The public in the Stockholm area is asked to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or individuals to police. Residents are encouraged to keep doors locked and be mindful of any open windows in their houses.

Anyone with information pertaining to these incidents are asked to call Esterhazy RCMP at 306-745-4740, Langenburg RCMP at 306-743-5600, or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).