Lyle Stewart to Step Down as Agriculture Minister

Lyle Stewart announced he will be stepping down as Saskatchewan’s Minister of Agriculture to focus on his battle with cancer. Stewart will remain as MLA for Lumsden-Morse.

“I was recently diagnosed with colorectal cancer and will be undergoing several months of pretty aggressive treatment,” Stewart said. “Agriculture is a very important portfolio in this province and it has been a tremendous honour to serve as Saskatchewan’s Agriculture Minister under two great Premiers over the past six years. However, given my current circumstances, I didn’t feel I would be able to give that position the attention it deserved, so I have asked Premier Moe to appoint a new Minister.”

Premier Scott Moe said he is sad to lose Stewart from cabinet, but his first concern is for Stewart’s health.

“First and foremost, Lyle Stewart is my friend, so the most important thing is for him to deal with his cancer,” Moe said. “Everything else is secondary. Lyle has been a great Agriculture Minister and I want to thank him for everything he has done for the ag industry in our province.”

Moe said he expects to name a new Agriculture Minister next week. Stewart will remain as Agriculture Minister until a new Minister is appointed.