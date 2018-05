MACHUIK, Vern Brent – 1966 - 2018. On Friday, April 27, 2018, Vern lost his courageous battle with cancer. He will be loved and missed by the love of his life, wife, Lori; children, Brent (Maranda), Ashlee (Cory); step-children, Nicole (Corey), Jennifer (Troy), Veronica (Tyler); 11 grandchildren; his mother, Edith;…