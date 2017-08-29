Carlyle company fined by OH&S

A Carlyle company pleaded guilty to one violation of occupational health and safety regulations and was fined $35,000 in Carlyle Provincial Court on August 23, 2017.

Carlyle Contracting Services Ltd. pleaded guilty to contravening clause 228(b) of the regulations (fail to ensure that any worker who is required or permitted to assemble, use, maintain or dismantle rigging is trained in safe rigging practices, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

The company was fined $25,000 plus a $10,000 surcharge. Three additional charges were stayed in court.

Charges stemmed from an incident that took place on May 11, 2016 near Carlyle. A worker suffered a serious spinal injury after a chain holding an l-beam broke, causing the I-beam to strike a worker on the back.

Employers are responsible for ensuring workers receive training in all matters necessary to protect their health and safety when they are hired, when their duties change, or when new equipment is introduced in a workplace.