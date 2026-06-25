Home Fort Times Fort Times PDF Edition Fort Qu’Appelle Times – June 26, 2026 Fort Qu’Appelle Times – June 26, 2026 By Grasslands News Group - June 25, 2026 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fort Qu’Appelle Times – June 19, 2026 Fort Qu’Appelle Times – June 12, 2026 Fort Qu’Appelle Times – June 5, 2026 Provincial News SGI faces more than $80 million in claims after Regina hailstorm Grasslands News Group - June 20, 2026 SGI has now received more than 10,000 vehicle claims and 800 property claims following the severe hailstorm that swept through Regina on June 9,... Echo Lake swim marks latest milestone after amputation June 20, 2026 MCS SADD aims to combat drinking and driving October 21, 2021 Roots, wings and a bright future for Kipling grads June 20, 2026 Melville-area missing kid located after collaborative search December 16, 2021 Special Sections 2026 Grad Edition June 20, 2026