A new MultiBall Wall installed at the SaskAbilities Yorkton branch will enhance programming.

A MultiBall Wall – sourced in Germany — is an enhanced gaming wall where balls and touch trigger sounds and visuals which create an interactive experience, explained Aleks Hoeber, Regional Director with SaskAbilities.

In follow-up demonstrations during the wall’s public unveiling Feb. 4, the versatility of the wall was on display with games ranging from various paddle sports to soccer to matching games to one’s teaching world geography.

As a result of the varied game playlist the benefits of the addition of the MultiBall Wall are many, said Josh Kidd with the Yorkton branch. Those benefits including helping with player coordination, balance, attention, and focus improve while providing opportunities for social interaction, physical activity, and fun with friends.

Kidd said a key element of the wall is its use of interactive technology to improve a healthy lifestyle.

The wall would not have been possible without community fundraising support said Hoeber.

That support was a combination of donations from Yorkton Toyota, Cornerstone Credit Union, and Nick Fraser family contributing more than $15,000.

Hoeber said the support was an example of teamwork “to make great things happen.”

Rob Black, general manager with Yorkton Toyota said they were “proud to partner with SaskAbilities” recognizing what the wall can mean in people’s lives. He added the wall will simply add to “the incredible work in the community” already undertaken by SaskAbilities.

“The wall will have a “meaningful impact in the community where we live,” said Black