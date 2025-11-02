Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has arrested and charged a male in relation to the death of 44-year-old Tanya Myers.

Tanya Myers was a passenger in one of two vehicles that were struck by bullets while travelling on Highway #39 near Weyburn on September 12, 2025.

Major Crimes has been investigating the incident since, and as a result, arrested the male in Regina on November 1.

42-year-old Chris Fahlman from Regina is charged with:

– one count, manslaughter with firearm, Section 236(a), Criminal Code;

– one count, careless use of a firearm, Section 86(1), Criminal Code;

– one count, carry a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, Section 88, Criminal Code; and

– one count, occupy a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm inside, Section 94, Criminal Code.

Chris Fahlman is scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court on November 3, 2025.