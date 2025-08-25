A British Columbia man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 675, west of Unity, on Saturday, August 23.

Unity RCMP say they responded to the crash at approximately 3 p.m., where the driver – an adult male – was declared deceased at the scene by EMS. His family has been notified.

According to police, several calls were received earlier in the day reporting the same vehicle driving erratically. Officers attempted to conduct traffic stops, but the vehicle failed to pull over and continued at a high rate of speed.

When officers arrived at the rollover, they provided first aid to the driver until EMS arrived, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Because of the earlier police interaction, Saskatchewan RCMP contacted the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT). After review, SIRT determined the case did not fall within its mandate.

Police say the disclosure of their involvement is part of RCMP’s ongoing commitment to transparency.

Unity RCMP, with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate the crash.