Date of Birth: July 24, 1940

Date of Death: September 14, 2024

We mourn the passing of Loraine Violet Hextall (nee Mohr), born at Wolseley July 24, 1940, who passed away in Fort Qu’Appelle, SK. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

Predeceased by husband Bill Elmore; brother Murray Mohr; sons Kent Elmore and Scot Elmore; and brother-in-law Don Cleaveley.

Remembered with Love by husband Edward “Ted” Hextall; sisters Ferne Langlois of Wolseley, SK and Rita Cleaveley of Bigger, SK; son Robert (Lisa) of Airdrie, AB; step-sons Donevan of Weyburn, SK and Cory (Jennifer) of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Andrew, Hannah, Max and Ben, Morgan, Brooklynn, Jack and Quinn; great-grandsons Nolan and Hale; plus numerous nieces and nephews.