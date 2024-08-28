Date of Birth: September 14, 1965

Date of Death: August 23, 2024

Virginia Marie Maurer (nee Cook) embraced her final journey on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at the age of 58, after multiple battles with breast cancer.

Born on Sept. 14, 1965, in Estevan, Sask., Virginia (or “Ginny”) was a beacon of warmth and spirit. She recalled childhood adventures of doting on her baby sister, fishing with her brothers, starring in the school play, and camping at Kenosee Lake with her family.

Ginny’s path was illuminated by her passion for nursing, which began after her graduation from Estevan Comprehensive School. She achieved her diploma in nursing from the Wascana Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in 1986, fulfilling her lifelong dream of caring for others. It was on the eve of her final nursing exam that she met her soulmate, Harley, with whom she shared 34 wonderful years. She went on to work as a nurse at Regina General Hospital, St. Peter’s Hospital, and eventually at St. Paul Lutheran Home in Melville, where she retired in 2024. She loved her coworkers, who became her best friends.

On July 21, 1990, Ginny and Harley celebrated their love with an intimate wedding ceremony. They later began a new chapter together as grain farmers and elk ranchers on a farm near Neudorf, Sask. It was there that she and Harley welcomed three sons between 1992 and 2000. Even amidst the demands of farm life, Ginny’s greatest joy remained being a devoted wife, mother, and nurse. Her heart was happy as she nurtured her family, delighted in music, and relished the art of cooking for those she loved.

In 2012, Ginny faced a diagnosis of breast cancer with unparalleled strength and grace. Though she battled the disease again in 2016, 2021, and 2024, she still considered the past decade the most fulfilling of her life. This decade was highlighted by the weddings of her three sons and the arrival of her granddaughters, who were her pride and joy. Her role as ‘Grammy’ became her most cherished accomplishment.

Ginny’s legacy lives on through her loving husband, Harley; her sons, Lyndon (Heather), Dayton (Alanna Jonson), and Jason (Charné); her granddaughters, Ella and Addie; her father, Duncan (Pam) Cook; her siblings, Doug (Michelle) Cook, David (Ann) Cook, and Penny (Dan) Ross; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan; father-in-law Norman; and nephew Brayden.

A public visitation, with no formal service, will be held at Matthews Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7:00 p.m. All who knew Ginny are welcome to attend. A celebration of Ginny’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11:00 a.m. The service will take place at Matthews Funeral Home, 750 6th Ave. W. in Melville, SK. Following the service, a reception lunch will be held at the Cornerstone Event Centre in the CN Community Centre, Melville, where friends and family are invited to share memories and celebrate Ginny’s life. Attendees to the services are invited to dress casual and colourful, as per Ginny’s request; t-shirts and jeans are welcome. For those unable to attend, the

Saturday service will be live-streamed on Matthews Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Please join us in remembering and honouring Ginny’s legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Love Reins Ranch in Wolf Creek, Wolseley, SK district (formerly Circle Square Ranch), in Ginny’s honour. The children’s summer camp, attended by all three of Ginny’s sons, reflects the same missions that guided Ginny’s life.

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.