Date of Birth: June 21, 1941

Date of Death: August 18, 2024

Betty Ellen Rose was born June 21, 1941 in Earl Grey, Sask. to Bertha Netta Fuller and James Robert Rose, the third of three children.

Betty continued her education at St. Chads Girls School in Regina after completing her elementary schooling at Sunny South, a one room school house. Following a business course and work in Regina, Betty moved back to Indian Head in 1963 and for several years, worked as a receptionist for a dental office.

In 1968 Betty married Leslie Braithwaite and three children soon followed: Robert (Chrissy) in 1971; James (Amber) in 1974; and Susan in 1980. Sadly, Betty was predeceased by Susan in 1984 and James’ wife Patty in 2013. After her retirement in 2006, Betty moved to Maple Creek but retirement didn’t last long, she worked in Margs’ daycare for a few years before deciding to finally slow down.

Betty found joy in gardening, golfing, camping, watching curling, hockey and spending time with friends and family but her grandkids were the apples of her eye.

Robert and Chrissy’s girls, Taylor (Joe Steiner), Megan and Emily often spent summers with her both at Crystal Lake where she worked at a golf course and in Maple Creek.

Residing in Maple Creek she was delighted to spend more time with James, Patty and the kids; Brett Horton, Kayleigh and Tyden. Later, Betty became Grama to Ambers’ kids, Sasia and Nolan Kirk as well. She loved nothing more than being a Grama and spoke of her grandkids often.

Betty learned she had cancer in 2013. All through her treatments, remissions and relapses Betty remained her happy, loving self right to the end. Betty lost her battle on Sunday, Aug. 18, at the age of 83. She was dearly loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed.

A come and go tea will be held in the Normandy Room at the Maple Creek Legion on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Condolences can be offered to the family at: www.binkleysfuneralservice.com