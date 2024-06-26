Date of Birth: November 11, 1938

Date of Death: June 22, 2024

Arthur Gessner passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at the age of 85.

Art is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mavis; their children Joleen and Dusten (Rachelle) and Art’s children: Rick, Kathy (Kelly), Mona, Marsha (Ross) and Ian (Cathy). He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Harold (Janice); sister Norma and in-laws: Eldon (Denise), Cal (Cheryl), Philip, Eileen (Brian), Lorne (Helen), Audrey (Lyle) and Garnet.

Art was predeceased by his parents Alfred and Irene; his siblings, Alvin, Marie, Roman, Delmar, Marlene and Donnie; in-laws and many life-long friends.

Art was a social butterfly and loved spending time with his family and friends, visiting and playing cards. He enjoyed the time he got to spend with his grandchildren. We would like to acknowledge his many life-long friends as he cherished time spent with them. We would like to thank all those who were able to spend time with dad during the time he spent away from home.

A public come and go visitation will be held in the Tubman Funeral Home, Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask. on Friday, June 28, 2024 from 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held in Our Lady of Sorrows R.C. Church, Fort Qu’Appelle on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Francis Hengen officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

