Date of Birth: September 17, 1970

Date of Death: June 12, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Vincent Todd Brooks on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the age of 53.

Todd, as he was known by many, was born in Melville on Sept. 17, 1970. He was the fifth son of Cecil and Gladys Brooks. A lifelong resident of Melville, Todd touched the lives of everyone he met.

Todd met Brenda in 1991, and they were united in marriage on June 25, 1999. They were blessed with their first daughter, Tapanga, in 2001, and their second daughter, Hermione, in 2005. Todd was a devoted husband and loving father. He was kind, compassionate, and always so proud of his girls, his pride and joy. Todd passed on his love of music, motorcycles, cycling, and animals to his girls. He also shared a zest for learning, science, and rocketry with his family. Todd fiercely loved his family and would do anything to give them anything they needed. He was very protective and had the kindest eyes and heart.

Throughout his life, Todd worked various jobs. He began at the Melville Bowl Arena. He gained his love of bowling from his father and was fortunate enough to hold this position for many years. Todd then moved to work for the City of Melville in many different roles, including the Public Works Department, Parks and Recreation, and Bylaw Enforcement. He was also an Auxiliary Constable with the Melville RCMP, a position that brought him great pride. Todd served his community by serving as a City Councillor for nearly two terms. It gave him great pride to serve on council and contribute to the growth and success of his community.

Todd started at Mosaic Potash in Esterhazy in 2008 as a labourer and held various positions within the organization, such as working in production, in the mill, in continuous improvement, on the transformation team, on the automation team, and as a production supervisor. Todd had a passion for learning. He was not afraid to learn each part of the mine and how it worked. He had a passion for safety. He always aimed to do the right thing and ensure the safety of everyone.

Todd was never afraid to stand up for what he believed in, even if it meant being unpopular. Whether it was on City Council, as an OHC co-chair at the mine, or when butting heads with his three girls, he always made his voice heard. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, passion, kindness, and courage. The impact that he leaves on our hearts and in this community will not go unnoticed.

Todd was predeceased by his mother, Gladys; his father, Cecil; and his brother, Brian. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Brenda; daughters Tapanga and Hermione; brothers Dennis (Cindy), Larry (Linda), and Curtis (Wanda); sister-in-law Loni; brothers-in-law Darcy (Marissa) and Brad (Heidi); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

We will miss his kind eyes, big hugs, and his genuine laugh. We will miss his unconditional and unwavering love, and it will never be forgotten.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, June 20, 2024, at St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Church, Melville, with the Rev. Fr. Michal Payjak officiating.

Music was provided by Len and Anna Gadica, and readings were done by Tapanga Brooks, Hermione Brooks and Jaime Read. Interment followed in St. Henry’s Parish Cemetery with Dennis Brooks, Larry Brooks, Curtis Brooks, Darcy Boychuk, Bradley Boychuk and Corey Read acting as pallbearers. A reception was held in the Horizon Credit Union Event Centre, at the C.N. Community Centre where Tapanga Brooks gave the eulogy and tributes were presented by Mayor Walter Streelasky and Mike Lauer.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.