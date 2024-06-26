Date of Birth: October 15, 1941

Date of Death: May 13, 2024

It is with heavy hearts the family of Donalda Ashdown announce her passing on Monday, May 13, 2024 at St. Paul’s Palliative Care Unit in Saskatoon, after suffering a major stroke.

Donalda was a well loved and respected member of the community of Fort Qu’Appelle. Donalda will be remembered for the many years she served as a dedicated employee at the CIBC Bank in the Fort, as well as for the kind and caring person she was to all. Her smiling face and warm heart will be missed by all of her many family members and friends.

Donalda’s family invite you to join them for a come and go celebration of her life at the Fort Qu’Appelle Legion on Saturday, July 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. Please join us for cake and ice cream, and share a memory about her.