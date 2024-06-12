Date of Death: June 9, 2024

Charlotte Ann Shoemaker passed away peacefully in the Regina General Hospital on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

She was predeceased by her husband Milton in 2017 and is lovingly remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kim (Darryl) Balog and their family Tayler, Farrah and Memphis; Kelsey (Nicholas), Charlie Ann and Kamryn; Garth (Lindsay) Shoemaker, Madison, Dawson, Joshua, Jacob, Judah and Oakley; Laurie (Bryan) Schooley and William.

A funeral service for Charlotte will be held in the Kipling Recreation Centre on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Bekevar Calvary Baptist Cemetery.

