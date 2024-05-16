Ribbon cutting held for new downtown business

A buzz of conversation filled The Gallery Coffee House last Thursday morning as community members joined the business owners and local artists for the shop’s formal opening. The new business at 428 Grand Avenue in Indian Head combines coffee and art to create an inviting atmosphere. Marilynn Malo collaborated with Richard Cochrane and his daughter Morganne to open the business.

After participating in the JAMB Art Festival at the Memorial Hall in November 2022, Malo was inspired to establish a place where she and others could continue to showcase their work. Malo is herself a multimedia artist who enjoys working with a wide range of materials, from watercolour to ink to charcoal to textiles. She and several other local artists have sold their work through The Gallery artist cooperative in Wolseley, but the town of Indian Head was lacking this type of venue.

The concept for The Gallery Coffee House began to take further shape after Malo moved back to Indian Head from Wolseley last year. A plan developed through conversation with fellow artist Barbara Holzapfel and her brother Richard Cochrane, who had recently moved to Indian Head from Vancouver. The heritage building on Grand Avenue where an Ice Cream Parlour and, more recently, Cultura Eatery were previously located had become available and seemed to be a suitable location. Malo has experience as the owner and operator of Quirky Quilts in Wolseley but appreciates the partnership with Cochrane and his daughter who focus on the barista aspect of the new venture.

The front portion of the new shop is cozy, with a seating area and counter where patrons can order a variety of regular and specialty coffees and teas. Customers can also enjoy a selection of donuts, dainties and desserts supplied by Malo’s daughter-in-law Tilli. Carefully curated artwork is tastefully arranged on the white walls throughout the Gallery Coffee House.

Ten artists are represented at the shop, with more expected to join shortly. They are all from the Indian Head area or have personal connections to the community. Tremendous talent is visible in the pieces displayed throughout the coffee house. These include watercolour and acrylic paintings, quilts, fired glass bowls, and many other specialty items. Laminated biographies are posted near each artists’ contributions, providing a brief introduction to visitors.

Not only is the coffee house a venue for artists to sell their pieces, it also gives them a place to work on their projects. Beyond the seating area at the front of the shop there is a spacious gallery and an adjacent room that provides workspace for the artists and an additional viewing area.

The shop has been open since mid-April, but a Grand Opening celebration took place on May 9, coinciding with the opening of seasonal venues like Grace & Thyme, The Sinking Canoe Antiques, and Dairy Mart. Several artists were present to speak with patrons about the processes used to create their unique pieces. Mayor Steven Cole had the honor of cutting a red ribbon held by Malo and Morgan Cochrane at the front door of the new shop. The mayor welcomed the entrepreneurs and expressed appreciation for their efforts to provide a valuable asset to the community. Malo also shared a few comments.

“This shop has always been a dream of mine,” she said. “I’m glad to be here and I’m glad to have the shop, it’s going to be a wonderful success for all of us!”

There has been positive community support for the new coffee shop even in the few weeks since it opened. Artists are grateful for a place to display their work and community members are enthusiastic about the new place to meet with friends and colleagues. People regularly stop in for a coffee on their way to work and small groups have gathered at the coffee house for meetings over a warm drink and tasty treats.

The Gallery Coffee House is open Wednesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.