Last week, members of the community came out to show their support for the residents of Kipling’s Long-Term Care (LTC) at a Fundraising Bake Sale and early Mother’s Day celebration held at the facility.

Gem Morson (Recreation Director at Kipling LTC) says that the event was both a successful fundraiser and a delightful activity for residents.

“This was my first time organizing this and it’s been an amazing experience and I’ve been told that this was the biggest Fundraising Bake Sale that anyone can remember. We raised close to $3,000. That is twice as much as they have raised from this sale in past years, and this will go a long way towards covering the costs associated with providing entertainment and activities for our residents.

“So, we will not have to ask families to cover so much of those costs, and this is very important. I want all of our residents to be able to take part in activities and enjoy them without having to worry about whether or not their families can afford the cost.

“It was nice too because people could come and sit and have tea with our residents. And the ladies working on the floor also took some of the residents and helped them to do some shopping at the Bake Sale. Our residents loved it, they really enjoyed the day.”

Morson notes that due to the generous donations received from local businesses (including Birnie’s Greenhouse and the Three Sisters Grocery Store) it was possible to do a raffle in conjunction with the Bake Sale and adds that one of the items raffled off came from a very special donation.

“The raffle that we held was put together only a couple of days before the event. We received five wonderful, donated items for the fundraiser. So, we used two of them as prizes for the Bake Sale itself and used the other three as raffle prizes.

“One of those prizes we used for the raffle was a very special blanket. Margaret Baczuk was one of our residents. She was a very big supporter of our efforts to provide recreation and activities here at Long Term Care. Margaret also loved to knit. She made toques for many children and if someone was expecting a baby, she would be busy knitting a blanket. She was very generous with her talent.

“Sadly, Margaret passed away last month. Her family very generously donated the wool that she had to us for use in activities. But right now, we don’t have very many residents who do much knitting. So, my co-worker Heather Diane Steele took the wool home and made a beautiful blanket with it. She brought it to me and said that I could use this blanket from Margaret’s wool for the Bake Sale. That was one of our raffle items and I know that many people who entered the raffle were hoping to get it.”

Although she is not able to say how many people attended the event, Morson says that the amount of support received was “amazing.”

“Unfortunately, I don’t know exactly how many people came to our Bake Sale. But we had so many people who chose to support us in some way. Our staff here worked really hard to make the day everything it could be. We had volunteers come in to help. Many families brought baking for us. We also had people donate plants to us that we were able to sell. Even families of residents who have passed away came and supported our event, and that is something that meant so much to us.

“We are also very happy to have had the support from the Clipper, which helped us to get the word out about this Bake Sale. And we are very grateful to all those in the community who came to purchase baking and/or spend some time with our residents. Our manager Brandi Arnason and everyone at Kipling Long Term Care wants to say “Thank you” to every person that chose to support this fundraising effort. That support made our Bake Sale a great success, and this will benefit all our residents!”