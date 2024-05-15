Date of Birth: May 15, 1938

Date of Death: May 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Claude Johnson mourn his sudden passing on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at the age of 85 years. Claude was born in Maryfield, Sask. on May 15, 1938. Claude has resided in Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask. since 1992, having moved from Edmonton, Alta. with his wife Norma, after retiring from The Bank of Nova Scotia, where he worked for over 40 years. He also had the pleasure of spending winters in Mazatlan, Mexico which truly became his second home.

Claude will be profoundly missed by his wife Norma of 41 years; his sons, Todd (Keiko), Kurt (Lynnette), Ward (Peggy) and Myles (Heromi); 11 grandchildren; a brother Terry (Wendy); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Claude was a great cook and enjoyed going to auction sales, garage sales and thrift stores and enjoyed a good card game.

A public visitation took place at Tubman Funeral Home, Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held in St. Andrew’s United Church, Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask. on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jo Mader

officiating. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery.

Donations in memoriam may be made to Canadian Cancer Society, 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK S4P 2R3. Online condolences may be made at: www.tubmanfh.com