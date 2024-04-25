Indigenous entertainer Dallas Arcand visited local schools last week to share traditional teachings and demonstrate hoop dancing.

Arcand is from Alexander First Nation, a Cree community in Alberta. He describes himself as a multidisciplinary artist since he has developed skills in traditional flute playing, drumming, singing, hoop dancing and public speaking. He has participated in countless powwows and performances and won three world championships in hoop dancing.

He frequently shares his talents with students and other groups. This spring he partnered with the Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils (OSAC) to tour schools across the province. The schedule included visits to Grayson, Grenfell and Indian Head schools on April 17 and 18.

On Thursday afternoon, students and staff gathered in a semi-circle on the gym floor at Indian Head Elementary School, eager to meet with Arcand. During his presentation, the charismatic speaker discussed the treaty system, medicine wheel, origins of hoop dancing and other cultural topics. He showed them the differences in design between a traditional Indigenous flute and a modern one. After he played a song for the group, students were delighted to learn that they could listen to more of Arcand’s music online through his YouTube channel.

Arcand said that a friend introduced him to hoop dancing when he was 13 or 14 years old and he soon developed a strong interest in the style.

“Hoop dance is a specialty dance in our culture,” he explained. “It’s one of the oldest dances in North America, it’s about 1,200 years old. Elders tell us that it was a healing dance that our people did to help restore balance and harmony. That’s what the hoop symbolizes, it symbolizes the circle of life.”

He noted that hoops were traditionally made from pliable willow wood that was joined together with sinew and sap. Originally the hoop dances were a more meditative style since they related to prayer. The hoops that Arcand uses are made from a modern, resilient material since his performances include faster movements.

He used 13 hoops in his demonstration at Indian Head and the hoops were green to match the design of turtles and flowers on his regalia. While he arranged the hoops on the floor in preparation for the dance, he explained that the number 13 was significant because of its correspondence to lunar phases and other aspects of nature.

Students watched in fascination while Arcand moved through the choreography he had created, spinning and adding more hoops as he danced and formed varying shapes with them. Students from Carry the Kettle First Nation sang along during Arcand’s performance and enjoyed further conversation with him after the assembled children were dismissed to their classrooms.