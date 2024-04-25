There is something about the act of creating that often allows people to find a measure of freedom from those things that might otherwise hamper and restrict them. Last week, several residents in Kipling’s Long Term Care facility had a chance to experience this freedom, when Eli Barsi came to share her talents and spend some time painting with them.

Barsi says that she has been led to share her music with others from an early age and has since begun to share her visual arts as well.

“I’m invited to do therapeutic art, both visual art and music, in many different facilities, including schools, care homes, hospitals, retirement centers and camps. It has always been important to me to share my gifts, and I have shared music at care centers since I was 9 years old. Later on, as I dove deeper into my visual art, I was invited to share this in many places as well.”

She points out that people of all ages can benefit from creating art.

“All ages really enjoy doing art. I modify the projects to suit the groups that I’m working with, so everyone taking part can accomplish the creation and be proud of their work.

I also provide opportunities for therapeutic art sessions for individuals and groups at The Prairie Girl Gallery in Moosomin, where I can accommodate special need challenges. Both individual one on one sessions and group sessions can be very beneficial to the clients, whether those sessions involve music, visual art or a combination of both.

But I think that art creation is particularly beneficial to Care Home residents, because it can have such a positive impact on communication, motor skills, memory, socializing, self expression and overall joy.”

Gem Morson (Activity Director at Kipling ‘s Long Term Care Facility) says that she was pleased that Barsi was able to come and spend the time sharing her talents and passion for visual art with some of the residents.

“This is the first time that Eli was able to come in and do this with our residents, and it was very special for them. We do painting activities with the residents as well. But since April 15 was World Art Day, I thought that it would be great if a professional artist could come in and paint with them.

So, I reached out to Eli in March. Unfortunately, prior commitments meant that she couldn’t be here on World Art Day itself. But she very graciously made the time to come and paint with our residents last Friday.”

Morson says that the residents who took part benefitted from the event in a variety of ways.

“We had sixteen residents who took part. Some of them struggle with mobility issues. For example, some have trouble raising their hands. But when they had the chance to paint, even those people were able to raise their hands a little bit and take part.

“As well, there were some residents who had family members come in and help them with this activity. So, this became a chance for them to spend time with family, which was so very nice to see.

“And of course, everybody just had so much fun. All the residents know Eli, so they enjoyed spending time with her. They also really enjoyed socializing after the project was done.”