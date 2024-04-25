Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Ochapowace man chargedwith murder Ochapowace man chargedwith murder By Chris Ashfield - April 25, 2024 Charged in death of Elias Smith on farm north of PercivalAn Ochapowace First Nation man has been charged with the death of another Ochapowace resident at a farmyard east of […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Man rescued after falling into abandoned well Carbon tax protests continue at borders Record year is expected from bonspiel Provincial News Ochapowace man charged with murder RCMP - April 22, 2024 On April 20, 2024 at approximately 6:45 a.m., Broadview RCMP received a call to assist EMS at a residence on Ochapowace First Nation. Officers attended the... Melville RCMP looking for missing person April 16, 2024 $1 million SET FOR LIFE top prize won in Melville April 8, 2024 RCMP investigating four suspicious deaths in Neudorf March 25, 2024 Teachers Announce Provincewide Strike, Two-Day Withdrawal of Extracurricular Activities March 18, 2024 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023