"We were just walking on the acreage, and I felt one foot sink and then I was falling," Anil Persaud told Grasslands News on Monday. "Mike (who […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

Extricated from well - Members of the Whitewood Fire & Rescue Department lift Anil Persaud from the well he fell into on Sunday at a farmyard west of Whitewood. Firefighters rescued the man after he fell more than 20 feet into water in an abandoned well.

Man rescued after falling into abandoned well
By Elaine Ashfield - April 18, 2024