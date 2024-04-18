Home Fort Times Fort Times News Beth Grainger heads to ‘Wild Rose Country’ Beth Grainger heads to ‘Wild Rose Country’ By Alan Hustak - April 18, 2024 After 35 years in Fort Qu'Appelle - Kyle Mineau, right, will be keeping the doors open at Beth Grainger’s Florist and Gift in Fort Qu’Appelle as Beth Grainger, left, is moving to Okotoks, AB to be closer to her family and open a new chapter in her life and opening B&G Design & Décor. Beth Grainger is pulling up stakes and leaving for Alberta this week after running a flower and gift shop in Fort Qu’Appelle for the past 35 years.Even though she is […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Town of Fort Qu’Appelle – Assessment Roll Norice The changing face of Fort’s firefighting No increase coming for Fort taxes Provincial News Melville RCMP looking for missing person RCMP - April 16, 2024 UPDATEOn April 15, 2024 at approximately 9 p.m., Melville RCMP received a report of a missing 20-year-old male, Kody Bassingthwaite.Kody was last seen in... $1 million SET FOR LIFE top prize won in Melville April 8, 2024 RCMP investigating four suspicious deaths in Neudorf March 25, 2024 Teachers Announce Provincewide Strike, Two-Day Withdrawal of Extracurricular Activities March 18, 2024 Province-wide teachers’ strike on January 16 January 11, 2024 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023