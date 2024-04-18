After 35 years in Fort Qu'Appelle - Kyle Mineau, right, will be keeping the doors open at Beth Grainger’s Florist and Gift in Fort Qu’Appelle as Beth Grainger, left, is moving to Okotoks, AB to be closer to her family and open a new chapter in her life and opening B&G Design & Décor.

Beth Grainger is pulling up stakes and leaving for Alberta this week after running a flower and gift shop in Fort Qu’Appelle for the past 35 years.Even though she is […]

