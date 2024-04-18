The Grand Avenue Inn (also known as the Wooden Nickel Saloon) at Indian Head was filled nearly to capacity last Friday for the Broncs Football Parents’ Association steak night. The fundraiser supported the organization’s $300,000 project to improve McCall Field.

Sports memorabilia were displayed in the restaurant on April 12, where 114 steaks were served along with baked potatoes and salad. Through ticket sales, draws, and a live auction facilitated by 2S Auctioneers, the Parents’ Association raised $6,500 towards the McCall Field improvements that were started last year. The group installed irrigation and lighting at the field and planted new turf. They are currently refurbishing bleachers to provide increased seating for spectators.

“We had such fantastic support from different event sponsors for prizes,” stated Virginia Horsman from the Broncs Parents’ Association. “We auctioned off six or seven different prizes; that was a ton of fun, people got very involved with it. It creates a little bit of excitement and rivalry when you get a bunch of competitive people in one room.”

In addition to enjoying a delicious meal last Friday, guests had an opportunity to meet former Saskatchewan Roughrider Chris Getzlaf. Community football programs are naturally important to him and over the past few years Getzlaf has financially supported the Broncs Parents’ Association with donations through his business CG Wealth Management. The Broncs appreciated hearing about Getzlaf’s own experiences last week and made him an honorary Bronc, presenting him with a #89 Broncs’ jersey to match his Roughrider gear.

“The biggest highlight of the evening was being able to interact with Chris and listen to some of his stories about his experiences in the CFL and what led him to pursue football. He gave some words of wisdom to the younger adults about football and how that relates to life and working hard and being passionate about something,” Horsman commented. “Chris Getzlaf won the 50/50 draw and his intention with that $400 is to purchase bleacher seats, basically donating that money back to the club.”

Through the Legacy Bleacher Seat fundraising program, supporters can donate $200 to have an engraved plaque attached to one of the seats from the old Mosaic Stadium that will be installed at McCall Field. When the old stadium in Regina was demolished, the Broncs Parents Association obtained bleachers that will accommodate 416 people. Flame Fabricators is currently refabricating a freestanding framework for the seats. Volunteers will be asked to assist with attaching the wooden steps to the bleachers so the seats can be installed later this spring.

Horsman said the group anticipates the refurbished football field will be ready for use during the spring league community football program. However, the organization still needs about $100,000 to cover outstanding costs for lighting and seating at the field. They continue to seek support through the Legacy Bleacher Seat program and various grant applications or corporate sponsorships, while acknowledging the tremendous support they have already received.

“A huge shout-out to all of our volunteers that continue to work so hard to get this project finished, and a huge ‘thank you’ to all of our sponsors and donors. Without them, none of this would be happening,” Horsman said.