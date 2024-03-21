Kraft Hockeyville contest – First place finish will also have community host a pre-season NHL game

Cheers of “Go Wolseley!” resounded in the gym at Dr. Isman Elementary School in Wolseley last Friday when the school hosted a pep rally and free lunch to celebrate the town’s participation in the annual Kraft Hockeyville contest.

The national contest provides a grand prize of $250,000 for arena upgrades and an opportunity to host an NHL pre-season game. Three runners-up receive $25,000 for arena upgrades. It was announced on March 9 that Wolseley is one of the top four finalists for the 2024 contest. The prize money would be a tremendous benefit to the community since the artificial ice plant at the Sportsplex needs to be replaced.

To celebrate the town’s selection as a finalist in the Hockeyville competition, Dr. Isman Elementary School and the SCC in Wolseley provided students with a lunch of Kraft mac and cheese, hotdogs, veggies and Kraft dressing on March 15. MP Andrew Scheer and PVSD Board Chair Janet Kotylak demonstrated their support by joining volunteers to serve the meal. Students and staff wore sweaters with the Wolseley Mustangs logo and jerseys featuring the Mustangs, Spitfires, and other hockey teams.

“In many communities, the rink is known as the ‘hub’ of the town where everyone comes together,” commented Connie Baumgartner, principal of Dr. Isman Elementary School. “The skating club and hockey teams help to build strong community morale. They provide a place for everyone to congregate and help build community spirit. We hope that people will vote for Wolseley to win the Hockeyville contest so that the rink will continue to be available to our future generations.”

Kashton, a student at Dr. Isman School who played on the Grenfell/Wolseley Spitfires U11 team this season, has played hockey for several years and enjoys the competitive aspect of the sport. He hopes that Wolseley wins the Hockeyville contest so that the rink can continue operating for future years. His teammate Nathan agreed since he has aspirations that depend on access to a local rink.

“Since the day I got on skates, I’ve always loved hockey,” Nathan said. “I want to make it to the big leagues.”

Not only do students use the local arena for extracurricular programs, the elementary and high schools in Wolseley both benefit from access to the Wolseley Sportsplex, which they use free of charge for curricular activities.

“It is important for the school to have access to the rink to help enhance our physical education program, inspire children to join the skating or hockey teams, and build family and community traditions that will carry on into their futures,” Principal Baumgartner said.

Support and hype for the Hockeyville contest continued at the arena last Friday evening when the Mustangs Junior C team hosted the Yellowgrass team. Spectators were encouraged to donate Kraft products to the local food bank and given an opportunity to enjoy chicken wings with various Kraft flavours. The food drive continued during the U9 playoffs on Saturday and Sunday, and fans also had a chance to purchase Kraft Dinner from the Sportsplex canteen.

In addition to special events and posters displayed at local businesses around the town, community members are campaigning for broader support in the contest since the winner will be selected based on public voting.

Wolseley residents Natasha Perras, Janelle Bieber, and Vance Weber attended the Legislative Assembly on March 14, where MLA Steven Bonk commended them for their efforts and encouraged fellow politicians and Saskatchewan residents to support Wolseley when voting opens next week.

“For generations hockey has been more than a just a sport here; it’s been a way of life ingrained in our culture and woven into the fabric of our town’s identity,” MLA Bonk told the Assembly. “From early-morning practices at a frosty rink to the roar of the crowd echoing through our arena, hockey has brought us together, fostering camaraderie and unity like nothing else. But it’s not just about the game itself. It’s about the values it instills: teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship. As one of the top four finalists, we have the opportunity to showcase what makes Wolseley and Saskatchewan truly special to the entire nation.”

Public voting across Canada for the Hockeyville winner will begin March 29, with the results announced on March 30 during the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast. Votes can be entered online for Wolseley Sportsplex by visiting krafthockeyville.ca .