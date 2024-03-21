Moose Jaw March 24-30, 2024

Last week at the 2024 World Wheelchair Curling Championship in Gangneung, South Korea, Team Canada emerged with a Silver Medal for the second year in a row. Gilbert Dash (originally from Kipling) played second alongside Mark Ideson (skip), Ina Forrest (third), Jon Thurston (fourth), and Chrissy Molnar (alternate).

“This was my second time at World’s, and my second Silver Medal. We played against China in the Final Game of the World Championship last year. This year, China was first going into the semi-finals, and we were second. But they lost in their game against Norway while we won our game against Sweden. So, we ended up playing Norway in the Final Game this time.”

Although Team Canada came on strong in the opening days of the Championship, Dash says that the journey to reach the podium was not an easy one.

“We had great momentum going into Round Robin play and started out winning game after game. But then we took two losses in one day (Tuesday) to Scotland and the US. So that put us in a position where we had to win every game that we played in order to get the gold.

We seemed to get our momentum back and managed to win every game we played up until the Final Game. We’d beaten Norway 8-0 in the Round Robin. Unfortunately, we simply couldn’t manage to get the win in that last game.”

He adds that it is difficult to know what variable might have made the difference for the Team in that Final Game.

“We had a really strong team and there was great communication between us. But in that last game, it’s possible that our communication broke down somewhere. It’s hard to say, because when you look back at something like that, you tend to analyze everything to try and understand what you should have done differently. But communication is such a key component of curling.

“Along with that however, you have to be able to think ahead while staying in the moment and focusing on important realities like what the ice conditions are right now. And you have to pay attention to who you’re playing at that moment too, because it doesn’t matter what the outcome was before. When you play against a particular team more than once, it can seem like you’re up against two entirely different teams.”

Although Dash admits that the team would have preferred to capture the Gold Medal, he says they are pleased with their Silver Medal performance.

“We did well, although we were a bit disappointed to have gotten so close to gold and not been able to bring it home. But countries have to earn points in order to make it to the Paralympics. Our Silver Medal last year and again this year will go a long way to helping ensure Canada will have a team at the Paralympics. So, we’re very happy about that.”

He points out that the massive amount of support that Team Canada received from fans both in Korea and at home was pivotal in helping them achieve the success that they had at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship.

“We had huge support from family and friends as well as people from all across Canada. Team Canada had the largest contingent of fans there cheering us on in Korea. And since all the games were livestreamed on YouTube, a lot of people back home were watching them. My mom was even able to watch the games in the nursing home. So, we had a lot of support. People from the Kipling area were sending little notes, and that was something that we really noticed and appreciated. Having that level of support makes you feel great, and it makes a big difference.”

Dash will have only a few days to rest and practice before he heads down to Moose Jaw as skip for Team Saskatchewan in the National Wheelchair Curling Championship. And while Dash says it will be good to be back before a hometown crowd, he says that he along with the other members of Team Saskatchewan will remain focused on doing their best.

“The National Wheelchair Curling Championship will be happening in Moose Jaw next week. That will be a lot different from the World Wheelchair Curling Championship. In a way it’ll be a relief to be playing on familiar ice with people that you know well. But this is also happening at home. I know there will be family and friends from Kipling and Whitewood area in Moose Jaw to watch the games. And the other members of the team have people coming to support them also. So, we’re all really hoping that we can do well.”