What started out during the pandemic with Santa riding through town on a truck and trailer decorated with lights to bring some Christmas joy and excitement to children in the community has become an event that residents are planning their holiday schedule around.

As Tara Carter, one of the organizers of the Kipling & District Lions Club Parade of Lights to be held Dec. 10, explains, “Long before we got to December, I was getting calls from people wanting to know when the Parade of Lights was going to be, because they wanted to plan their Christmas Party around it, so they could participate! That is just awesome!!”

Carter notes that this year’s parade will follow the same route as last year.

“We’re going to start at the Arena again this year. People are asked to start lining up at the Arena by 5:30 p.m. with the parade beginning at 6 p.m. We will go from the Arena and up past Rudyard Manor, before turning west to go by the hospital, and then heading up to Main Street.”

Carter points out that although all the entries in the parade should celebrate Christmas in some way, people are encouraged to be creative, and adds that last minute entries will be welcome to join in the fun.

“All the floats should be Christmas displays and Santa will again be one of the last (Lions) float. But beyond that, we’re looking forward to seeing what people are able to come up with for their entries.

“We’re still getting entries right now. So, I can’t say for sure how many floats there will be in this year’s parade. But we’re hoping that a lot of people will decide to take part. And if anyone has some last-minute inspiration but haven’t had the chance to connect with us and enter the parade, they should just go down to the Arena and line up anyway. After all, the more entries and lights, the better!”