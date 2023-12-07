Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Head-on collision shuts down Hwy. 1 Head-on collision shuts down Hwy. 1 By Elaine Ashfield - December 7, 2023 STARS landing on Highway 1 - Members of the Whitewood Fire Department land the STARS air ambulance on the eastbound lane of Highway 1 following a head-on collision on Dec. 5. Three people were taken to hospital after a van travelling the wrong way on the divided highway collided with a truck and trailer. A collision shut down the eastbound lane of Highway 1 for several hours on Tuesday evening after a westbound cargo van travelling on the wrong side of the highway slammed […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Design work 75 per cent done for new care home First Nation students graduate from Mosaic Potash program Communities respond to bus rollover Provincial News Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare Chris Ashfield - November 29, 2023 In November 2023, Coronach RCMP received a report of a historic sexual assault. The investigation determined an adult male sexually assaulted three male youths under... SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Arrest made and charges laid following firearm investigation at Wynyard bar July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023