STARS landing on Highway 1 - Members of the Whitewood Fire Department land the STARS air ambulance on the eastbound lane of Highway 1 following a head-on collision on Dec. 5. Three people were taken to hospital after a van travelling the wrong way on the divided highway collided with a truck and trailer.

A collision shut down the eastbound lane of Highway 1 for several hours on Tuesday evening after a westbound cargo van travelling on the wrong side of the highway slammed […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

Previous articleKipling Clipper – December 8, 2023
Next article‘Cram the cruiser’ – Mounties get their ham

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR