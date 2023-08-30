Howard Parker passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Broadview, Sask. Howard was born in the Broadview Union Hospital on Dec, 28, 1970 to Tom and Muriel Parker.

Howard is survived by his mother, Muriel Parker; brother Garry Parker; sister Heather Berlin and her children, Carmen (Bryan) and their children, Kohen, Dallen, Ayress, Ethan and Brody, Heidi (Evan) and their children, Brooks and Kacie; sister Irene Rieger and her children, Nicole (Paul) and their child Maximus, Reagan and Jodi and brother Bert Parker.

Howard was predeceased by his father, Tom Parker 1981; brother-in-law Wayne Berlin 2008; brother Dale Parker 2009; brother-in-law Colin Rieger 2010 and great-nephew Declan Schlamp 2015.

Howard attended school in Broadview and after graduation he attended SIAST in Moose Jaw. His love for cars started at a very early age building model cars, making go-carts and cutting down cars to make buggies. Howard owned and operated Broadview Autobody, he was very meticulous about his work paying attention to every detail of the job. Howard enjoyed quading in the Pipestone, biking, touring around town in his Monte Carlo, trips to the mountains and studying the planets and stars. He loved being at the farm for family gatherings, searching through the various photo albums and reminiscing. Howard will be deeply missed by his family and the community.

In keeping with Howard’s wishes there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Howard’s memory may be made to Diabetes Canada, 919B Albert, Street, Regina, SK S4R 2P6 or Crohn’s & Colitis Canada Saskatchewan Branch, Box 28074 RPO Westgate, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5V8. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com