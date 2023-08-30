We are deeply saddened to announce that Dwight Percy passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at 69 years old.

He grew up in Whitewood, SK before moving to Saskatoon to attend the University of Saskatchewan, graduating from the College of Commerce. His career included many years as the Executive Director at the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, writing as a columnist for The StarPhoenix, and busy years as a business consultant for organizations across the province.

Most importantly, Dwight was an amazing dad, grandpa, son, colleague, uncle, friend, brother, and husband. His love of family, Palm Springs, music, laughing, and spirited debate was obvious to anyone that he talked to (as was his dislike of cold weather).

Dwight is predeceased by his father, Ray. He is lovingly remembered by his mother Edith, his wife Theresa, sisters, Heather (Randy) and Carol (Keith), children Trevor (Kerri), Evan (Amanda), Meghan (Rory), Cameron (Alana), step-children Lindsay (Bobby), Ryan, Erin (Clint), grandchildren (Noah, Hannah, Jackson, Sophie, Ireland, Bentley, Claire, Nora, Jacob, Ryan, Emerson, Emmelyn, Abby, Kate, and Leah), his children’s mother Gwen (Ronn), and many, many others.

The family would like to sincerely thank staff at RUH and St. Paul’s Palliative Care Unit. Dwight received kind care during his short stays at both facilities.

A celebration of Dwight’s life was held on Thursday, Aug. 31st, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Saskatoon Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Saskatoon SPCA www.saskatoonspca.com/supporting/donate or St. Paul’s Palliative Care Unit www.stpaulshospital.org/foundation/donate/donate.php