Lillian Molly Chutskoff of Grenfell, Sask., passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturdday, Aug. 12, 2023 at the age of 82 years in Broadview Centennial Lodge.

A graveside funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in the Grenfell Cemetery.

Lillian was born in Canora, Sask. to Alec and Laura Chernenkoff on Dec. 2, 1940. She moved to Grenfell, Sask. in 1973, opening a hair salon and working as a stylist. She welcomed many of the local ladies as both guests and as friends. Lillian was known for her attention to fashion, always sporting a new outfit. She had a love for family as well as all the finer things: food, fashion, travel and entertainment. She couldn’t pass up a sale.

Lillian is preceded in death by her younger brother Joe; her son Al; her grandson Katlin; and her husband Delmer. Lillian is survived by her daughter, Belinda (Brian); her brother Allen; and sister Irene (Dave); as well as her grandchildren, Laura, Shakara and Kearan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Canada, 919B Albert Street, Regina, SK, S4R 2P6,

www.diabetes.ca or to Broadview Health Foundation, Broadview Centennial Lodge Activity Fund, Box 849, Broadview, SK, S0G 0K0. The family of Lillian wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Broadview Centennial Lodge. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com