Jim, son of Paul and Mary Kanciruk, was born on March 13,1943, on the family farm outside of Lemberg where he lived until his death on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Barb; daughters Sheila Wagner (Kevin) and Tammy Axlund (David); grandchildren Alyssa Wagner, Sam and Ben Axlund, and Joshua and Jacob Bonk; nephew Dan Kanciruk (Charlene) and sons Joey, Jamie (Vanessa), Jeremy (Jen); sister Vicky Milford; sisters-in-law Bev, Ella and Alice Kanciruk; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Darren; and siblings Frank, Steve (Helen), Kay (Mike) Keller, Carl (Esther), Peter and Tony.

Jim loved to farm and, after 65 years, harvested his final crop last fall. He was a successful progressive farmer and enjoyed discussing his work. Jim took pride in his family. He liked a good visit and always had a joke to tell.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Lemberg Community Complex on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to be followed by interment at the Catholic Cemetery. He was deeply loved and will be missed.

