Evelyn Boehme late of Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at the age of 92 years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Eva Kienas; three sons, Garth, Glen and Brian; and sister Florence.

Evelyn will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 72 years, William; children: Keith (Sharon), Wendy, Daryl (Cathy), Leslie (Gail) and Charlene (Bill); and her brother Wayne; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

No service will be held at this time. The family would like to thank the Paramedics from Fort Qu’Appelle, the staff of All Nations’ Healing Hospital, the Regina General Hospital and Echo Lodge Care Home for their kindness, care and compassion provided to mom. Family and friends are invited to leave tributes at www.reginafuneralhome.ca

Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery 306-789-8850.