The family of the late Don “Coach” Rathgeber of Melville, nces his passing on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the age of 82 years.

Don Erwin Rathgeber was born to Louie Rathgeber and Mary (nee Temple) on the family farm near Lorlie, SK; He was the second of three children. Don went to school in Goodeve, SK. He did many jobs while growing up, farming with his parents and working for Ray Rathgeber (60- 62) driving gravel trucks and loaders at the gravel pit. He ran a bobcat business, was a partner in the Turbo gas station and rental centre and ran a carwash, all while working at CN as a Carman for 34.5 years (1960-1995).

Don married Betty Rathgeber (nee Kraushaar) Sept. 23, 1963. They had two children, Ralph and Lewis. Don loved sports and gained his ever-lasting nickname, “Coach”, for obvious reasons. He was involved with the Fenwood Flyers and rumour had it that he decided who started the game by how well the players fishtailed their car coming into the park. Apparently, the park was where Independent Foods is now, and there was a sharp corner coming into the park.

Don’s first wife, Betty, passed away July 5, 1975. Don married Anne (nee Stevenson) July 3, 1982. They spent 25 years together before Anne passed away May 2, 2006.

Together they were very involved with the Melville Millionaires, keeping billets for more than 14 years. During this time, he was president of the Melville Millionaires; during his last year, they made it to the finals and lost in game seven of the final round. Don was also on the Melville Regional Park Board, which had him overlooking park and golf course operations. He was also involved with Melville Slow Pitch.

Don enjoyed refereeing, coaching hockey, and umping ball. He sat on the Saskatchewan Amateur Hockey Association as a Zone 4 representative from 1988 to 1995. He was the chairperson of senior hockey from 1995 to 2000. He also served as Minor Hockey president and sat on the pickle ball board for Zone 4 for the winter games. Later Don was involved with the 55-plus slow-pitch team. Many will remember him driving his team to games and tournaments in his motorhome. In retirement Don continued to play slow pitch, curling, pickleball, and was almost always at a hockey rink during the winter, whether it was watching local minor hockey, giving the refs his advice during said games, watching the Mils play, or driving around to many other towns to watch various other hockey games. Don held Saskatchewan Roughrider season tickets and was an avid fan. In his spare time, he enjoyed going out to Lewis and Tarra’s place (five to seven days a week) where he helped build the bison ranch Tarra and Lewis ran. Don was also known to enjoy many nights of cards and dancing.

Don loved his family and welcomed Ralph’s wife Laverne (Lang) and Ralph’s children Devin and Samantha (their mother Wanda) and Lewis’ wife Tarra (Herperger) and their children Jesse and Santana into the family. He brought a third family into the mix when he dated Shirley Tataryn (nee Rokosh).

Don loved to fish; he and Ralph went on many fishing trips together. On one of those trips, it was said that somehow Don, who was in the power boat, overturned the canoe which left Ralph in the water. He also drove school bus part-time later in life so he could drive Jesse and

Santana’s school bus.

Don enjoyed the lake; he had a trailer at Melville Beach, Crooked Lake where many friends and families enjoyed many good times, and later at Canora Beach, Good Spirit Lake with Lewis, Tarra, Jesse and Santana water skiing and fishing with the grandkids. He enjoyed spending time with the family, especially the grandchildren, playing cards and going for ice cream with them, not to mention attending all their activities.

Over the years, Don has touched many people, united three different families through two marriages and one long relationship. “Coach” (as he himself got engraved on his headstone) will be missed by many. The countless hours, days and weeks he gave volunteering will never be forgotten by many people and organizations.

Unfortunately, Don’s diabetes started to get the best of him, which put him in dialysis three days a week, leading him to ask us to move him to the home. He spent his last years from spring 2020 until August 2023 in Melody Manor in the Yorkton and District Care Home. For those who got to know him there, they described him as a kind, caring and a colourful man. Don celebrated his 82nd birthday on July 28 with family and friends and said he really enjoyed himself. In his final days, he said he was tired and was ready to go. He passed away peacefully at the Yorkton Regional Hospital on Aug. 18, 2023.

Don was predeceased by his parents, Louie and Mary Rathgeber; his wives, Betty (nee Kraushaar) and Anne (nee Stevenson); his brother, Ralph; his sister, Eileen Piller and brother-in-law Lloyd Piller; and his partner, Shirley Tataryn. He will be forever remembered and loved by his sons, Ralph (Laverne) and his children Devin and Samantha (their mother Wanda); Lewis (Tarra) and their children Jesse and

Santana; nieces and nephews, Cindy (Dennis) Dixon and family, Cathy Piller and family, Ken (Kathy) Piller and family, Kim Piller and family; brothers-in-law Richard (Louise) Kraushaar and family, Clifford (Doreen) Kraushaar and family, Brian (Winnie) Kraushaar and family, Brian (Gloria) Stevenson and family, Ron Steveson and family, and Allan (Eola) Stevenson and family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A prayer service will be held for Don at Matthews Funeral Home, Melville, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Aug.26, 2023, at the Horizon redit Union Centre at 10:00 a.m. This service will be live-streamed on the Matthews Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Melville City Cemetery. The family requests that those attending wear a jersey of choice or brighter, upbeat colours to help set the mood for the celebration of Coach’s life. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.